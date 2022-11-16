Wizkid Announces Dates and Locations for More Love, Less Ego North American Tour

Wizkid is keeping really busy and ready to hit the road just after dropping his ‘More Love, Less Ego’ album which dropped on November 11.

The singer gas announced the dates and venues for the North American leg of the album- titled tour which will kick off in the first quarter of 2023.

Wizkid made the revelation via his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 15, sharing that the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ North American your will begin in Houston, Texas as its first location, on March 3, 2023 and end in Los Angeles, California on April 7.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...