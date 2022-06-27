Wizkid and Tems Shine So Bright at 2022 BET Awards!

Congratulations to Wizkid and Tems!

The duo emerged winners at the just-concluded BET Awards; while Tems won the Best International Act, beating the likes of Fireboy DML and Fally Ipupa, Wizkid got himself a plaque thanks to his collaborative single, “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

See their list:

Best international act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best collaboration

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

