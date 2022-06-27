Wizkid and Tems Shine So Bright at 2022 BET Awards!

Congratulations to Wizkid and Tems!
The duo emerged winners at the just-concluded BET Awards; while Tems won the Best International Act, beating the likes of Fireboy DML and Fally Ipupa, Wizkid got himself a plaque thanks to his collaborative single, “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.
See their list:
Best international act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best collaboration
WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj