Wizkid and Tems score win at the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET

The Soul Train Awards hosted its annual celebration in the historic Apollo Theater in New York and aired on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) on Monday 29 November at 02:00 WAT / 03:00 CAT. Presented by BET, the award show featured performances by prominent stars in R&B and gospel.

African stars, Wizkid and Tems scored a win at the Soul Train Awards in the ‘Best Collaboration’ category for hit song Essence. WizKid and Tems were the third highest nominees with five nominations each, in iconic categories such as ‘Song of the year’, ‘Album of the year’, ‘Video of the year’, ‘Best R&B Artist’, ‘Best Collaboration’.

Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, the award show aims to celebrate the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.

The 2021 edition of the awards show featured performances by Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Tone Stitch, Musiq Soulchild, Ashanti, Leon Bridges, ELHAE, Summer Walker and Maxwell.

Singer Jazmine Sullivan notched two trophies by winning both Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and ‘Album of The Year’ for Heaux Tales. Normani won her first award for ‘Best Dance Performance’ and honoured other female artists in her speech. Later, Ashanti was decorated with the ‘Lady of Soul Award’ before performing onstage with Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Maxwell emotionally accepted the ‘Living Legend Award’ and thanked Don Cornelius and the R&B community during his acceptance speech.

You can catch repeats of the Soul Train Awards on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) on Saturday, 4 December 2021 at 19:00 WAT / 20:00 CAT; Sunday, 5 December 2021 at 09:00 WAT / 10:00 CAT; Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 11:00 WAT / 12:00 CAT and Saturday, 11 December 2021 at 11:00 WAT / 12:00 CAT.

See the full list of winners highlighted by category below.

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best Dance Performance

Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

