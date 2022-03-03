Wizkid and Mary J. Blige to Headline Roots Picnic Festival in Philadelphia

Wizkid is booked and busy this season.

The singer has taken to his Twitter to announce that he will be headlining this year’s edition of Roots Picnic festival set to hold from June 4-5 in Philadelphia.

And this comes one day after Billboard announced that he and Tiwa Savage are among the lineup of stars billed to headline the inaugural carnival set to hold on Aug. 20 and 21 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. Read all about that here.

See his announcement:

