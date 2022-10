Wizkid has welcomed his second child with his long-term partner and manager, Jada Pollock.

The music executive announced the birth of her new baby with the singer via her Instagram page, in the early hours of Thursday, October 20.

Posting a black and white photo of herself cradling the newborn and her first son, Zion looking at his sibling, she captioned it,

“Beyond a blessing. Thank you God for another year!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...