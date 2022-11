It’s another win for Afrobeats and Nigerian music as Wizkid and Burna Boy are set to headline concerts at the London Stadium in 2023.

Wizkid is set to perform at the elite venue on June 1, 2023, thereby making him the first African artiste to headline a concert at the London Stadium.

Burna Boy will follow suit with his own headline performance on June 3, 2023, making him the second African artiste to headline a show at the prestigious venue.

