Burna Boy has shared the visuals for his new single, B. D’OR, featuring Wizkid.

The video was produced by P2j and borrows itits concept from the Ballon d’Or – the most prestigious trophies bestowed on professional football players. Apparently, Burna and Wizkid consider themselves the best in their field, and it is thanks to the Grammy Awards they both took home last year.

Watch their video:

