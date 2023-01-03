Search
Wiz Khalifa Reveals He Ruined His $10,000 Suit After Falling Into a Pool on New Year’s Eve

Wiz Khalifa has said that he ruined a very expensive suit when he fell into a pool on New Year’s eve.

The rapper shared this on his Twitter, in a post in which he said it happened after he rang in 2023 by performing at Disneyland for the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast, after which he fell into a pool while still wearing a $10,000 suit.

Wiz “I tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 Thousand Dollar suit so y’all can take me back to last year cause this ain’t it.”

“New year same me,” Khalifa added.

See his post:

