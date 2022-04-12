Wiz Khalifa Responds to Rapper Who Accused Him of Getting His Instagram Banned

Wiz Khalifa has a response for rapper Gillie da Kid who accused him of getting his Instagram banned over claims of bullying.

It all started after the younger rapper criticised Khalifa’s gym attire. They traded shots, with Gillie saying “I had to unfollow him today. You giving up strap-and-ball action, man.”

Wiz Khalifa replied with a post in which he said: “Not responsible for your childhood trauma.” To which Gillie, in the comments, replied, “Childhood drama man put ur shorts on Wiz.”

Shortly after, Gillie claimed on Twitter that he got banned for his comment.

“I didn’t get that child’s Instagram deleted,” Wiz tweeted. “I even offered to help him get his page back and he declined. See ya.”

See his post:

I didn’t get that child’s instagram deleted. I even offered to help him get his page back and he declined. See ya ✌🏾 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...