Wiz Khalifa Pauses Concert Following Panic, 3 Injured

Wiz Khalifa reportedly paused his concert in Indiana, USA, over the weekend when people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries.

According to ABC, the drama started when people started exiting the Ruoff Music Center venue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, forty-five minutes into the rapper’s show, when someone mentioned that a possible shooting. The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

The police responded to the situation and in a statement, said that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area. Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheater.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, has released a statement, thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

