Willow Delivers a Heartwarming Performance of “Curious/Furious” on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Willow wowed the crowd at last night’s Saturday Night Live.

She made her debut back in April, when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Pyschofreak.” Now, she returned as the second musical guest of season 48.

“I’m honestly really, really surprised that I’m going to be on SNL twice in one year, five months apart,” she told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe this week. “That’s crazy. I’m really excited. I’m nervous obviously, because being with Camila—a really, really good friend of mine—there’s that feeling of comfortability there where you can look across the stage and be like, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. We’re doing this.’ I’m not baring my soul alone on the stage. But now it’s going to be me baring my soul alone on the stage, and I’m just so grateful and so excited, but also shitting my pants slightly.”

Yet, her performance of “Curious/Furious” from her album COPINGMECHANISM was exceptional.

Watch her:

Willow giving a moody performance of “Curious/Furious” #SNL pic.twitter.com/dfc7s2se3R — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) October 9, 2022

