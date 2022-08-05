Willian in shock move to Chelsea’s London rivals

Former Chelsea forward, Willian, is set for a shock move to the club’s west London rival, Fulham, Goal reports.

Willian currently plays for his boyhood club Corinthians, where he has notched just one goal in 44 appearances.

The 33-year-old has 16 months remaining on his deal at Corinthians but has a release clause in his contract, which would grant a move back to Europe.

The Brazilian star has attracted interest from several clubs, including newly-promoted Fulham.

It has been reported that newly promoted Fulham is already negotiating the terms of a proposed transfer for Willian.

Willian, who last starred for Arsenal in the Premier League, enjoyed an excellent stint at Chelsea, as he won two English Premier League titles with the west London club.

