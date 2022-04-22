Williams Uchemba Lambasts Vendors who Sell Fake Products

Williams Uchemba is pissed at a set of vendors especially those who sell fake products.

While the actor and father of one is really not against anyone’s hustle, he is mad at vendors who decide to make their counterfeit goods just as pricey as the original.

He shared his vexation via his Instagram stories noting that fakes are meant to be cheaper than the original such that folks who can’t afford the latter can go for the former.

Uchemba called out this bad attitude adding that not everything bad is caused by the government as are our own problem sometimes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...