Tofunmi Oluwashina

Williams Uchemba Gifts Wife Mercedes Benz as Push Gift

Williams Uchemba is raising the bar really high with husband’s and push gifts.

The actor who announced that he has welcomed his first child, a daughter with his wife, Brunella Oscar, showed off the brand new Mercedes Benz he gifted her for bringing forth their daughter.

Williams Uchemba posted a clip of the car from when he picked it up, to the point where he delivered it to his wife.

He thanked his Mrs for making him become a father to their beautiful baby, Chikamara Isabella Uchemba and hailed all the mums and mums to be as the real MVP.

