Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Williams Uchemba Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday, Reveals Why He Didn’t Show Her Face Till Now

Celebrity

Williams Uchemba is the proud father of a one-year-old daughter and rightly celebrated this feat.

The Nollywood actor who finally unveiled his daughter’s face on social media, noted that it was as per divine instruction.

Uchemba stated that when he was 17, it was impressed on him that his first child will be a girl and he was to name her Chikammara.

He went on to say certain instructions on how to raise her were also given, which included not unveiling her face until her 1st birthday and though he didn’t understand why, he obeyed.

Now, the day is finally here, when his daughter clocks one and he can finally share all the wonderful memories that have made together in the last one year.

.https://www.instagram.com/p/CoZdsSzMlx5/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=

Latest

Sports

LeBron breaks Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record

0
LeBron James has become the NBA's all-time leading scorer,...
News

Gov Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Funke Akindele over mother’s death

0
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathized with...
Politics

New Minimum Wage coming in 2024 – FG

0
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says...
News

BREAKING: Ajaero emerges NLC President

0
General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

LeBron breaks Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record

0
LeBron James has become the NBA's all-time leading scorer,...
News

Gov Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Funke Akindele over mother’s death

0
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathized with...
Politics

New Minimum Wage coming in 2024 – FG

0
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says...
News

BREAKING: Ajaero emerges NLC President

0
General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees...
Sports

Luis Enrique to sign Barcelona attacker for Chelsea

0
Former Barcelona head coach, Luis Enrique, will sign attacker...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

LeBron breaks Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record

Emmanuel Offor -
LeBron James has become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Los Angeles Lakers star James hit 38 points in a 133-130...
Read more

Gov Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Funke Akindele over mother’s death

Emmanuel Offor -
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathized with the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos, Ms Funke Akindele over...
Read more

New Minimum Wage coming in 2024 – FG

Emmanuel Offor -
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says all arrangements have been concluded to produce a new minimum wage for Nigeria on or...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: