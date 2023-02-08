Williams Uchemba Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday, Reveals Why He Didn’t Show Her Face Till Now

Williams Uchemba is the proud father of a one-year-old daughter and rightly celebrated this feat.

The Nollywood actor who finally unveiled his daughter’s face on social media, noted that it was as per divine instruction.

Uchemba stated that when he was 17, it was impressed on him that his first child will be a girl and he was to name her Chikammara.

He went on to say certain instructions on how to raise her were also given, which included not unveiling her face until her 1st birthday and though he didn’t understand why, he obeyed.

Now, the day is finally here, when his daughter clocks one and he can finally share all the wonderful memories that have made together in the last one year.

