Williams Uchemba Berates Nigerian Government for Asking Citizens in Ukraine to be Responsible for Their Security Amidst Budding War with Russia

Williams Uchemba has taken to social media to berate the Nigerian government for its approach to the budding war in Ukraine.

The actor and new dad took to instagram to note that other countries have been evacuating their citizens out of Ukraine since the rumblings of war started.

Williams noted that maybe the government will feel the need to do something when they start bringing “our brothers and sisters back in body bag.”

He asked how Nigerians stuck in Ukraine are supposed to protect themselves against missiles seeing as Russia has began full scale military attack on the country.

Uchemba noted that the lack of value for human lives why the rest of the world sees Nigeria as a joke and called on the government and other bodies responsible to begin to evacuate citizens from the war zone whether they a legal or illegal immigrants in Ukraine.

The father of one stated that as long as they possess a Nigerian passport, they should be evacuated so that we quit the embarrassing show on the international scene

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...