Will Smith’s Talent Agency Shuts Down Claim that It Considered Dropping Him

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has just down claims making rounds that the company debated over the decision to drop Will Smith after the Chris Rock saga at the Oscars.

The drama started after the Daily Beast reported that CAA heads Bryan Lourd, Richard Lovett, and Kevin Huvane were divided over whether they should drop him from their list.

However, just a day after the outlet published the news, a spokesperson for CAA confirmed to the Daily Beast that the company denies that any debate over Smith’s future with the agency ever took place.

“There is no truth to any of it,” the source said, per Complex. “Simply never happened.”

