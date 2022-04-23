Saturday, April 23, 2022
Will Smith’s Netflix Sequel ‘Bright 2’ Reportedly Cancelled

New reports claim that the timelines for two Will Smith projects have been changed since the slap drama at the Oscars.

One of his projects has been delayed, while the second was reportedly canceled though “unrelated to the incident,” said Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, who confirmed this in a tweet that Netflix’s Bright 2, the sequel to David Ayer’s big-budget 2017 film, has been cancelled:

Will Smith hasn’t spoken since his apology to everyone for his behavior at this year’s Oscars.

