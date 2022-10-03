Will Smith Talks About His New Movie, “Emancipation”: “This is a Film About Faith”

Will Smith has shared the idea and inspiration behind his latest Apple film Emancipation.

The film premiered at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference, hosted by the NAACP, on Saturday. And speaking with the press, he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery. I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.”

He continued:

“This is a film about the heart of a man—what could be called the first viral image. Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world. It was a rallying cry against slavery, and this was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only Antoine Fuqua could deliver.”

This marks his first film since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...