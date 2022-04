Will Smith is out and about again.

The Oscar Award-winning actor was spotted for the first time in India since the controversial drama at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, where he slapped Chris Rock for mocking his wife’s medical condition.

Per Page Six, the actor was seen “taking pictures and waving to onlookers at a private airfield Saturday in Mumbai, India.”

It is not clear why he is in India, but fans are happy to see him again.

See him:

