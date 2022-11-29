Will Smith Says He ‘Completely Understands’ If People Choose Not to See His New Movie Because of Oscars Slap

Will Smith is promoting his new movie, Emancipation, and says he understands if people choose not to see his movie because of the incident at the last Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Emancipation is set to drop December 9; it will become the first film from the King Richard star since the slap.

And speaking with FOX 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy, Smith said he understands if people are not ready for his comeback.

“I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith said. “My deepest concern is my team—[director] Antoine [Fuqua] has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for.”

Smith added, “I’m hoping that the material—the power of the film, the timeliness of the story—I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film.”

Watch him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...