Will Smith Reveals Fear of Spider in Hilarious New Video: Watch

Will Smith is gradually making his return to his social media, and now has shared his fear of spiders which got many people howling.

Recall that the actor stayed away from the platform following his Oscar Awards altercation with Chris Rock, where he slapped the comedian on stage.

The actor has apologized profusely for his actions. Now he is back to being himself again.

In his latest post, he shared a video of himself and his oldest son cornering a giant spider in their house.

“What the whole hell? That is a big-ass spider!” Will said in the video of the Tarantula. Then he climbed onto a chair for his own safety, while asking his son Trey to get the spider.

“C’mon, you’re young and strong,” he tells. “You can handle the bite.”

They eventually got the arachnid.

Check out the hilarious video:

