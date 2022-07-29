Will Smith Publicly Apologises to Chris Rock, His Mother, and Everyone, Calls His Behavior “Unacceptable”

Will Smith has shared a heartbreaking video in which he apologizes to Chris Rock, the comedian’s family, and everyone who was hurt by his actions at this year’s Oscar awards.

“It’s all fuzzy,” Smith says. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.”

He added that he is once again sorry for his actions, calling his behavior “unacceptable.”

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith, who sighs deeply at points and seems to be fighting back tears, says in the video. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

He further said that his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, said nothing to spur him to assault Rock.

“It’s like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” Smith says. “Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

And he had some words for his fellow nominees.

“To all my fellow nominees, you know, this is a community, It’s like I won because you voted for me,” Smith says in the video. “And it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment. I can still see Questlove’s eyes. You know, it happened on Questlove’s award. And, you know, it’s like, I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient.”

He closed the video by stating that he has learned from his mistakes.

“I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking,” he says. “But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

Watch the emotional video:

