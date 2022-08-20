Saturday, August 20, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Will Smith Jokes About Returning to Social Media After Infamous Oscars Slap

It looks like Will Smith is ready to tread the waters of social media again after his self imposed hiatus.

The actor who took leave off the platforms following the infamous Oscars’ slap where he assaulted Chris Rock back in March, has announced his desire to return.

Posting a video of a little Gorilla poking a giant one who turned around to give chase, Will Smith likened it to his attempt to return to social media.

Note that ever since the events of Oscars night, Will Smith has only put up two posts on his Instagram; each apologising for his conduct and assault on Chris Rock.

