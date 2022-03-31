Will Smith Faces Potential “Suspension, Expulsion” From Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors met yesterday to decide what they will do with Will Smith for that Chris Rock slap.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response,” the Academy said of the “disciplinary proceedings” it has begun, per Deadline.

The statement continued, “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

The body further added that Smith was requested to exit the Dolby Theatre after slapping Rock and that he declined.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy said.

We can’t wait to see how this all pans out.

