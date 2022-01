Will Smith has a beautiful 85-year-old mum on his hands and yeah, he had to reel in her birthday the best way possible.

The actor of father of three shared an adorable video of himself and his mum, Caroline dancing to one of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits, Dance with Somebody.

Will Smith and his mum danced together joyfully in the up which he posted on his Instagram page and captioned,

“85 Today! Happy Bday Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...