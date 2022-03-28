Monday, March 28, 2022
Will Smith Breaks Down in Tears as He Wins Best Lead Actor Moments After Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith finally has an Oscar!

The actor viciously slapped Chris Rock for making an insensitive joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia- a shocking moment that has become a historical moment.

Shortly after, he was declared the winner of the Best lead Actor category for his role in King Richard, and when he took to stage to speak, he began to cry.

Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” Will Smith said during his acceptance speech.

