Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Photographed Together for the First Time Since Oscars’ Debacle

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett have been photographed publicly for the first time since the infamous Oscars’ debacle.

The couple who looked like they were in good spirit were spotted out and about in Malibu near celebrity hotspot Nobu, on Saturday, August 13.

The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand with Will even waving at onlookers at a point.

For their first time out together since March, Will wore a black hat, navy blue Polo shirt and matching pants while Jada rocked an all-black ensemble with a flannel shirt tied around her waist. She also has on a pair of sunglasses and delicate jewelry.

Recall that back at the Oscars in March 2022, Oscar winner, Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock over a joke at Jada’s expense.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...