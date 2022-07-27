Will.i.am Says 2Pac and Biggie’s ‘Kind of Music Doesn’t Speak to My Spirit’

Will.i.am got candid in a new interview in which he revealed how he feels about your favourite hip-hop legends.

Speaking with the folks at Hip Hop Confessions, the Black Eyed Peas member said he doesn’t connect with 2Pac and the Notorious B.I.G music.

“Like when people say 2Pac and Biggie, I’m such a Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul head that I don’t like 2Pac and Biggie,” the 47-year-old explained. “That kind of music doesn’t speak to my spirit. I like Boogie Down Productions, KRS-One, I like—if it’s like, 2Pac or Biggie? It’s KRS-One. Why those two?”

He continued, “I hold Eric B. and Rakim like that. 2Pac’s dope—don’t get me wrong. It’s not like I don’t think he’s dope. It spoke to the projects. My escape is De La/Tribe out the projects.”

He maintained that while 2Pac “spoke to the projects,” De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest were the two hip-hop acts that inspired him.

“It took me out the projects physically, as far as being able to reach my dreams, that was my path out. … It kept me safe while I was in the projects,” he said. “Had I loved 2Pac and Biggie while I was in the projects, I probably would have been stuck in the projects still.”

Listen to him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...