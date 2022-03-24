Photos: WikiLeaks Founder, Julian Assange Weds Fiancée in Jail

Julian Assange has tied the knot with his fiancée, Stella Moris at the high-security London prison where he is being held.

The wedding ceremony of the WikiLeaks founder took place on Wednesday on the prison grounds as he awaits his extradition case.

Assange, 50, is fighting attempts to remove him from the UK to face trial in the United States over the publication of secret files relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last week, the UK Supreme Court turned down a request to hear his appeal against the move, bringing the long-running legal saga nearer to a conclusion.

Assange and Moris announced their engagement in November and were given permission to marry at Belmarsh prison in southeast London where he is on remand.

The wedding was conducted by a registrar, with just four guests, two witnesses — and two security guards — in attendance and guests are to leave immediately after the ceremony.

Vivienne Westwood, the British fashion designer who has been a long-standing supporter of the Australian publisher, designed Moris’ wedding dress. She has also provided a kilt for Assange in a nod to his Scottish heritage, it added.

Stella Moris who is in her late 30s and shares two young sons with Assange.

See photos from the ceremony below.

