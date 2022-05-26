Thursday, May 26, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Wike’s anointed candidate, Fubara, wins PDP Guber ticket

Former Accountant-General of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Fubara defeated nine other aspirants of the party to win the contested election.

He polled 721 out of the 980 votes to win the election.

Former Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamalu, scored 89 votes to come second in the poll.

Fubara is said to be the preferred candidate of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is in contention to clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP.

