Wike woos Kano voters with promise of ‘new industrial revolution’

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has promised that Kano State will enter into a new era of industrial revolution if elected President in 2023.

Hence the governor urged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party to vote for him in the party’s presidential primaries.

He promised to tackle insecurity which he described as the bane of development in the North.

Governor Wike addressed the delegates at the PDP secretariat in Kano in continuation of his national tour for consultations on his bid for the top office in the land in 2023.

He maintained his criticism against the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government.

He said the recent prerogative of mercy granted the former Governors of Taraba and Plateau states was an embarrassment to the fight against corruption.

