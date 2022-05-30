Wike wasted N30bn Rivers Money, should submit to Atiku – Peterside

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Dakuku Peterside has accused the State Governor, Nyesom Wike of wasting N30 billion of the State fund on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary election.

Peterside said the outcome of the PDP presidential primary on Saturday, in Abuja, was proof that Wike was only a ‘local champion’ who lacked the requisite experience to compete in national politics.

In a statement, the former Director General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, congratulated Atiku Abubakar on winning the PDP presidential ticket.

He urged Wike to submit himself to Atiku to be tutored on how hi-wire politics is played.

According to Peterside: “Wike has shown lack of requisite experience and depth to compete in national politics.

“I suggest that Wike quickly returns home, shades off his toga of pride, and submit himself to Atiku to be tutored on the dynamics of national politics and the angles to hi-wire deals.”

While lamenting that Rivers State would be worse off now that Wike had suffered crushing defeat in the hands of Atiku, Peterside alleged that “gave away about N10bn of public funds in unsolicited charity to States, and about N20bn pursuing his ill-fated presidential bid.”

“That Wike could dip his hands that deep into Rivers’ treasury to pursue his vaulting ambition is a confirmation of my earlier assertion that Wike’s governorship represents our all time low moments since the State was created on May 27, 1967,” he claimed.

