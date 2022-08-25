Wike to work for Tinubu’s victory – Masari

Ahead of Nigeria’s next presidential election, Ibrahim Masari, the former placeholder to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, has hinted at Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State working for the ruling party.

Masari told BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday that Wike would work for Tinubu’s emergence as president.

“The meeting was basically on the 2023 Presidential election and by God’s grace, we are going to work with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.

“He will assist and we are going to win the election with ease, by the will of God,” Masari said.

The claim comes after Tinubu reportedly met with some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including Wike in London.

Wike and some of Wike’s PDP loyalists including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had traveled to the United Kingdom for a critical meeting.

The Rivers helmsman has been at loggerheads with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, since the party’s presidential primary election.

Wike is aggrieved that Atiku ignored him in the choice of his running mate.

Atiku had settled for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, against the recommendations of PDP members, much to the ire of Wike.

