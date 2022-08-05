Wike threatens to leave PDP for Labour, work for Obi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has told Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) had picked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate he would have declared support for the Vice President after he lost out in the PDP primaries.

A source close to the meeting which held at Namadi Sambo’s residence in Abuja told ChronicleNG that Wike gave Atiku some conditions, if they must work together and he made it clear that if Atiku doesn’t meet the conditions, he might be forced to work with Peter Obi.

The Rivers government however stressed that working for or with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not an option.

The meeting was subsequently adjourned to allow Atiku go home to process the demands made by Wike before returning to the negotiation table.

According to the source, “The first thing Wike told Atiku is that he is lucky APC didn’t pick Osinbajo, otherwise he would have declared for Osinbajo and APC even if Osinbajo didn’t ask for it.

“He said he cannot join Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because of the Muslim Muslim ticket,” the source said.

The source added that Wike accused Atiku of undermining him for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was the one who convened a meeting of all Southern Governors (APC and PDP) right in Delta State, where they all agreed power must return to South.

“It’s the same Okowa that Atiku picked as running mate and he didn’t remember they all agreed power must return to South,” the source said.

Wike further told Atiku that he spent over 60 million dollars on Atiku between 2018 until very recently and that he didn’t deserve the treatment Atiku meted to him.

He said he would not have taken the VP slot, given his character and personality, but at least he should have been given the offer of first refusal.

Wike went on to hint on how prepared he is to attack and demolish the Muslim Muslim ticket of APC, adding that, he’s in possession of official and classified documents indicating Shettima over #ChibokGirls and his involvement with the Boko Haram sect, adding that, he was a Minister then and could account for what happened then.

It is understood that Wike however ppened doors for further negotiation between the two leaders, as facilitated by Senator Bukola Saraki and others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...