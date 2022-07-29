Wike slams Atiku, vows to remain in PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dismissed the possibility of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the fallout of the party’s presidential primaries.

He spoke to journalists on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers State capital, moments after he returned from a foreign trip.

“I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much.

“I have moved on to conclude my social contract with the people of Rivers. However, it is time to let Nigerians know the truth.

“I am not a slave and will not be a slave. I am freeborn of the country,” he said.

Governor Wike also faulted the speech by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the day he unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

He also accused the former vice president of telling lies against him, as well as using some chieftains of the main opposition party to spread falsehood against his person.

Atiku was believed to have ignored the recommendations of a committee he set up to select his running mate.

The committee led by Governor Samuel Ortom had picked Wike, who came second during the presidential primaries, to be Atiku’s running mate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...