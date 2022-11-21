Wike slams Atiku over Yoruba, Igbo jibe

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday said Nigerians should not vote for a sectional leader in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike said Nigeria does not need a man who asked electorates not to vote for a Yoruba or Igbo man.

He spoke while lashing out at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his recent comment.

Atiku said northerners needed to vote for him rather than a Yoruba or Igbo candidate because he’s a Pan-Nigerian with a northern extraction.

The former VP made the remark in October during an interactive session with Arewa Joint Committee held in Kaduna State.

However, speaking at a road commissioning in Emohua area of Rivers State, Wike also described the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso as a man of integrity.

According to Wike: “It is not enough to say don’t vote for an Igbo man or Yoruba man, but what we need is to vote for you who will lead Nigeria to development. Kwankwaso is a man of integrity.”

