Wike sacks Rivers commissioner for Health, Prof Chike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sacked his Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike.

Governor Wike announced this at the State Executive Council Chambers on Monday during a courtesy visit by officials of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria who were in Government House to intimate him about their national conference holding in Port Harcourt.

The governor was enraged that the sacked commissioner solely approved the hosting of the conference without due process.

He said he only learnt about the conference through a text message from the commissioner while on a foreign trip soliciting for the provision of logistics without prior information in private or during executive council meetings

He frowned at the poor execution of plan by Professor Chike, and the fact that the courtesy visit by the health body clashed with the state executive council’s approved date for the continuation of projects commissioning.

The governor, therefore, asked the commissioner to excuse the meeting before attending to the officials of the Medical and Dental Council, where he promised to further improve healthcare service delivery in Rivers State.

