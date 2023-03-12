Search
Emmanuel Offor
Wike mocks Obi, says he made Tinubu president

Politics

In the aftermath of the conclusion of the presidential election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the emergence of the Labour Party, LP, flag bearer, Peter Obi ensured the emergence of a Southern President-elect.

Wike disclosed this while naming Obi as the hero of the presidential election.

He spoke at a town hall meeting with Igbo traders in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.

Wike said the states where Obi recorded victories would have been won by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor said such a situation would have made the North retain power.

According to Wike: “In this election that we just did, Obi is my hero, as far as I’m concerned. If he didn’t contest, power would have remained in the North, made Southerner President-elect.”

He appealed to the traders to vote for the PDP candidates in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

Wike told the traders that he came to the market because he had heard they were angry with him that he allegedly worked against Obi during the presidential election.

Wike explained that he had no reason to work against the former Anambra governor when he and other G5 governors advocated for the southern president.

