Wike meets PDP Govs, others

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Sunday hosted a crucial meeting with some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who coordinated his presidential campaign.

The meeting held behind closed doors at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the agenda of the meeting was unclear, it might revolve around the events that have unfolded in the aftermath of the PDP presidential primary that threaten to split the main opposition party.

Those at the meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Also present are some former governors such as Donald Duke of Cross River State, Gabriel Suswam of Benue State, Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State, and Jonah Jang of Plateau State.

