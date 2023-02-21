Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Politics

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has said the Governors of Rivers and Abia states, Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu respectively, will support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Kalu stated this while speaking on a Channels Television interview on Monday.

Wike and Ikpeazu were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and make up the G5 group.

Other governors in the G5 include Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The five PDP governors have refused to back the presidential campaign of their party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, over the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the party’s national chairperson.

“Tinubu is a frontrunner. Tinubu is well-liked by the north and is from the south-west and he’s going to get meaningful votes in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu and he is going to have the support of governor Wike of Rivers state.

“My governor here – Okezie Ikpeazu – will also support Tinubu,” Kalu said.

Latest

Politics

Ogun residents receive old 1000 Notes in envelopes days to election

0
Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced...
News

Police arrest 30 suspects in Ogun over fuel, Naira scarcity riots

0
Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu,...
Politics

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

0
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he...
News

Putin dead wrong on Ukraine – Biden

0
The US will back Ukraine in its fight against...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Ogun residents receive old 1000 Notes in envelopes days to election

0
Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced...
News

Police arrest 30 suspects in Ogun over fuel, Naira scarcity riots

0
Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu,...
Politics

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

0
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he...
News

Putin dead wrong on Ukraine – Biden

0
The US will back Ukraine in its fight against...
News

Many trapped under rubble in latest Turkey Quake

0
Rescuers are once again searching for people trapped under...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ogun residents receive old 1000 Notes in envelopes days to election

Emmanuel Offor -
Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced that old 500 and 1000 naira notes are still tenable, some residents of the state...
Read more

Police arrest 30 suspects in Ogun over fuel, Naira scarcity riots

Emmanuel Offor -
Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State after a violent protest that rocked the town early on...
Read more

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

Emmanuel Offor -
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition in the National Assembly elections this Saturday, if...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: