Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has said the Governors of Rivers and Abia states, Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu respectively, will support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Kalu stated this while speaking on a Channels Television interview on Monday.

Wike and Ikpeazu were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and make up the G5 group.

Other governors in the G5 include Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The five PDP governors have refused to back the presidential campaign of their party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, over the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the party’s national chairperson.

“Tinubu is a frontrunner. Tinubu is well-liked by the north and is from the south-west and he’s going to get meaningful votes in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu and he is going to have the support of governor Wike of Rivers state.

“My governor here – Okezie Ikpeazu – will also support Tinubu,” Kalu said.

