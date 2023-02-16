Search
Wike endorses Tinubu, says he’s ‘best character to be president’

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has the best character and courage to rule Nigeria.

This was as Wike said he owed nobody an apology for endorsing Tinubu.

Wike spoke in Port Harcourt, the State capital, while receiving Tinubu shortly after the APC candidate’s campaign rally in the State yesterday.

The governor wished Tinubu luck in his presidential bid.

Wike also discouraged Tinubu from funding the APC governorship campaign in the State.

He insisted that the APC governorship candidate in the State, Tonye Cole stood no chance against his preferred candidate, Siminaliayi Fubura of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I have no apology to anybody to say nobody born of a woman can intimidate me. You have never changed party one day.

“That tells of your character and courage and that is what we require in this country.

“But let me advise you, don’t spend any more money on your governorship candidate here (Rivers)”, he told Tinubu.

