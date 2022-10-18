Wike endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he is in support of the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Lagos counterpart.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at a conference organised by the wives of Lagos state officials, held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking at the conference, the rambunctious Rivers governor said his presence at the event is because Sanwo-Olu is “doing well” for the people of the state.

“If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he belongs to my party, I won’t come. So, for me, if you are in my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me,” Wike said.

“If you are not in my party and you are doing well, you will see me and that is what I stand for. And I will not regret to say that I’m in support of you.”

Sanwo-Olu is currently seeking re-election as governor of Lagos on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will complete his second term in office in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...