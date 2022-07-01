Wike denies meeting Tinubu in France, shares images as proof

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has debunked claims that he met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in France ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

This is coming after an APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe shared on his facebook page that the Wike has gone to meet the APC presidential candidate in France to discuss how to support his presidential ambition.

However, writing on his twitter page yesterday, Wike shared pictures of his vacation in Turkey with the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu. They were also joined by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde yesterday as seen in pictures.

Meanwhile Nigerians online have called out Joe Igbokwe for sharing the fake news about Wike’s meeting with Tinubu.

