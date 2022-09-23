Wike dares PDP to suspend him in  explosive interview

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend him as the internal crisis rocking the party deepens.

Governor Wike, who was answering questions from select journalists during a chat on Friday in Rivers State, said the party’s leadership knows what he is capable of.

“I beg them today, they should not waste time to suspend me,” said the governor during the media chat held at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“They should call a National Executive Committee (NEC) – meeting – now and say ‘you are now suspended from the party’. Anything you see, you take. They know what I will do.”

Asked how he would react if he was to be sanctioned, Governor Wike responded, “Who will suspend me, which party? No problem … what do you think is our job here?

“My job here is not only (to execute) projects; I am not saying I am bigger than the party, but those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me from the party.”

Wike also alleged that the party’s chairman Iyorchia Ayu manipulated the delegates list to favour the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar during the special convention.

