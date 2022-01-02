Wike bans nightclubs, prostitution in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has banned Nightclubs and prostitution in the state.

Wike disclosed this in his New Year broadcast in the capital, Port Harcourt on Saturday, announcing a ban on nightclub activities including nighttime trading and street prostitution especially along Abacha road and surrounding streets particularly in the Casablanca area.

According to Wike, the move will “Stop the harmful effects of this depraved activities on the moral development of the children and society at large.”

However, it remains unclear how long the ban will last.

Wike further directed security agencies in the State to arrest and prosecute anyone attempting to violate the ban. He said a taskforce would be set up to this effect.

