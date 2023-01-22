Search
Wike approves Rivers Stadium for Atiku’s campaign

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the venue for the campaign rally of the pres­idential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in the State.

Wike said he had approved the PDP Presidential Cam­paign Council to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Atiku’s campaign.

The governor disclosed this at the cam­paign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

Disclosing that the approval was at no cost to the PDP PCC, Wike said the stadium would be accessible 48 hours before the February 11, 2023, flag-off of the presidential campaign in Rivers State.

He also cautioned the Director-Gen­eral of the PCC in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo, over the move to possess the stadium one month before the event.

Wike warned that Sekibo has no right to make such a move.

“Let me also use this oppor­tunity to warn Abiye Sekibo. We have made approval for your pres­idential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, on Febru­ary 11. You have no right to be­gin to go to the stadium now. We cannot give you access to the sta­dium now. We can only give you access to the stadium two days to the occasion for you to prepare.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect. Dare it again, I will cancel it. Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down,” he said.

Wike has been aggrieved with PDP and Atiku since he lost the party’s presidential ticket to the former Vice President.

