Wike appoints 28,000 special assistants

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed 28,000 for various political units in the oil-rich state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, come a day after Wike appointed 14,000 Special Advisers, as well as 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.

According to the statement, the governor also earmarked N1 billion to support victims of flooding in the state.

The sum, Ebiri, stated, is for emergency relief measures to support flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

