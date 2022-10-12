Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Wike appoints 28,000 special assistants

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed 28,000 for various political units in the oil-rich state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, come a day after Wike appointed 14,000 Special Advisers, as well as 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.

According to the statement, the governor also earmarked N1 billion to support victims of flooding in the state.

The sum, Ebiri, stated, is for emergency relief measures to support flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: