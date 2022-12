The widow of Stephen Boss aka DJ tWitch, Allison Holker has broken her silence on his death.

The dancer and mother of three took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 21, to dedicate a post to the dancer who committed suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Sharing a photo of herself and her deceased husband, Allison Holker wrote,

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

