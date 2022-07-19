Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Wife Buys Lookalike Sex Doll for Husband Due to His High Libido

Charlotte Grey, a woman in the UK has bought a lookalike sex doll named Dee, in order to satisfy her husband’s high libido.

According to Coventry Telegraph, Grey, took that decision after her horny husband, Callum, suggested a threesome, which she wasn’t comfortable with.

She claims that the doll helps to take the pressure off of her to cater to her partners high sex drive & to avoid her getting jealous if her partner was to look elsewhere to explore his high sex drive.

She instead splashed £1.5k (N747,112.50) on the look-alike sex doll to “spice things up” and as an alternative to having a threesome with another person.

“Speaking with Southwest News Service, Grey said of the sex doll, “Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.”

